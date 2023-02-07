Watch Now
Teacher at Catholic school fired after Denver Archdiocese learned she was in same-sex relationship

Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 14:29:16-05

Maggie Barton’s love for All Souls Catholic School extended beyond the walls of her Englewood classroom.

The 32-year-old technology teacher coached All Souls’ basketball team, helped create the school yearbook, ran lights and sound for school assemblies and musicals, DJed school dances and — among her favorite activities — played guitar with the choir during Mass.

“That’s one part of the faith that I always felt most connected with — worshiping through music,” Barton said. “It’s part of who I am and the music I love. I love how comforting it was… is… was. ‘Was’ is where I’m at right now.”

Love — or intolerance to love — is what got Barton fired last month from the Catholic school community in which she’d thrived for six years, she said Monday.

On Jan. 25, Barton said, she received a call from the All Souls Catholic School principal saying the Archdiocese of Denver had obtained a photo of Barton and another woman kissing. The Archdiocese, the principal told Barton, would be reaching out and Barton would be placed under paid leave pending “an investigation.”

