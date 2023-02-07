Teacher at Catholic school fired after Denver Archdiocese learned she was in same-sex relationship

Maggie Barton’s love for All Souls Catholic School extended beyond the walls of her Englewood classroom.

The 32-year-old technology teacher coached All Souls’ basketball team, helped create the school yearbook, ran lights and sound for school assemblies and musicals, DJed school dances and — among her favorite activities — played guitar with the choir during Mass.

“That’s one part of the faith that I always felt most connected with — worshiping through music,” Barton said. “It’s part of who I am and the music I love. I love how comforting it was… is… was. ‘Was’ is where I’m at right now.”

Love — or intolerance to love — is what got Barton fired last month from the Catholic school community in which she’d thrived for six years, she said Monday.

On Jan. 25, Barton said, she received a call from the All Souls Catholic School principal saying the Archdiocese of Denver had obtained a photo of Barton and another woman kissing. The Archdiocese, the principal told Barton, would be reaching out and Barton would be placed under paid leave pending “an investigation.”

Continue reading on The Denver Post