Taylor Swift to stop in Denver during upcoming The Eras Tour

DENVER — Taylor Swift may describe herself as "a monster on the hill, too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city" in her latest hit, but thousands in Denver will welcome her with open arms when her just-announced tour arrives in the Mile High City in July 2023.

Swift's tour, called The Eras Tour, will come to Empower Field at Mile High on July 15, 2023, along with special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Presale registration is open now for fans eager to secure a spot at the concert. This registration — called Verified Fan, through Ticketmaster — closes on Nov. 9. Click here to sign up.

In a tweet, Swift described the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)." It begins in the United States before going international.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 1, 6am

On Monday, Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights," according to the Associated Press. Billboard reported that Swift surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted in response.

The No. 1 spot belongs to “Anti-Hero” — those lyrics are in the first sentence of this story. The other top 10 songs include “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled" and ”Question...?"