Talk show legend Montel Williams to premier new series in Denver

DENVER — Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV Host Montel Williams is coming to Denver to premiere a new talk show series called “The Only Way Out is Through."

Williams was the host of the nationally syndicated Montel Williams show for 17 years, covering topics like family and relationship issues.

The first episode of his new series will focus on youth violence.

Williams said he chose Denver due to its proximity to the Columbine High School tragedy.

“I had several survivors from Columbine on my show many years ago, and we just thought, as we looked around the nation. I think not one person in the nation doesn't remember the word, Columbine. And this is a community that's learned so much from this shooting and learned so much about how to protect students in schools,” Williams said.

Williams said in the weeks leading up to the series launch, he’s heard from students about the fears they face every day at school.

“They're spending more of their time worrying about where the exit is rather than what the next answer is. They're worried more about whether or not they or their siblings will make it home, rather than whether or not they can get to school in time for the next test. And we really need to change that dynamic in America,” Williams said.

William said several community leaders and city officials will join him for the conversation on youth violence.

“Ron Thomas, chief of police, Denver Police Department, Elias Diggins, who's the sheriff in the County of Denver. Senator James Coleman, Jason McBride, founder of the McBride Impact group,” Williams said.

Williams said community members can join in the conversation, too.

Williams will host a live community forum for this episode on Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Shorter Community AME Church. Audience members are asked to arrive by 9 a.m.