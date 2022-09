Tom’s on Colfax has undergone a reimagining and is ready for its reawakening

With its retro roofline and iconic bar, Tom’s on Colfax has undergone a reimagining and is ready for its reawakening. But getting here has been a long journey. Take a stroll through the redeveloped Tom's Starlight Cocktail Lounge through these photos.

To read more about Tom's Starlight Cocktail Lounge, click here.