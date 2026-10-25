'Switzerland of America' sign in Ouray removed due to deterioration; will be restored

The City of Ouray has taken down its iconic "Switzerland of America" sign off of Highway 550 due to deterioration because of its age and concerns over its structural integrity.

According to the city, officials made the proactive decision to take down the sign before the winter season to prevent damage or the risk of it falling into the gorge.

"The City recognizes the historical and sentimental significance of this beloved landmark to our community and is committed to preserving its original character while making necessary structural improvements to meet current safety standards and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) requirements," the city said in a statement.

It will be restored, and funding has been included in the proposed city budget, which is awaiting city council approval. Once it's approved, the city will begin refurbishing the sign.

"The City is also committed to have all restoration work completed locally, utilizing the skills and craftsmanship of our local businesses and tradespeople. This approach would not only help preserve an important piece of Ouray's history but also support the local economy and the talented individuals within our community," a statement reads.