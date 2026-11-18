DENVER — On a busy road in the Highlands neighborhood sits the Our Lady of Light Monastery which is home to the Capuchin Poor Clares sisters who moved to Denver in 1988.

During the holiday time, the sisters are busy baking and selling Clarisas' Cookies which are made from scratch and bought all over the country.

"This month of November, people start making calls, ordering their cookies to pick them up later and we receive emails, we receive orders to the site, that's starting November started the orders of cookies," said Sister Maria de Cristo.

Decristo is one of the ten original sisters who came Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Denver moving in to the former rectory of St. Patrick's Church. They arrived the night of November 17, 1988 and have lived in the building since.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

"Well, it has been a whole life for most of us," said de Cristo. "Most of our lives have been very happy here in Denver, it we feel like home. We we enjoy people really friendly, very helpful to us. So it has been a blessing this call to come to to the Diocese of Denver."

Denver7 first reported in 2023 on the sisters plans to move to a new property in Byers. This move was driven by the aging monastery's need for major repairs and the dramatic development of the surrounding neighborhood. They hope the monastery will be completed by next year with cookie sales supporting the project.

"The making of the cookies has been through the years our main means of support ourselves, but now with this project of new monastery. Of course, it helps when you know, people buy more cookies and we are trying to promote that more," said de Cristo.

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Each box contains around 80 cookies in a variety of flavors and shapes. This holiday season, de Cristo said the sisters are baking thousands of cookies a week to keep up with demand.

Joann DeLaCruz and Emily Maestas, both have sweet tooths for these cookies. With both attending St. Patrick Oratory for decades and supporting the sisters in their cookie sales.

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"Buy, buy, buy," DeLaCruz said. "Because we're we're trying to raise funds for them to move into their monastery. Fundraising is part of a big part of the way they're going to be able to get money to move to their new monastery," DeLaCruz said.

Clarisas' Cookies can be purchased online and shipped, or picked up at the monastery at 3325 Pecos Street in Denver. Pickup is available from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5:30 p.m.