SWAT member who lost lower leg after being run over by fire truck at Nuggets parade stages comeback

DENVER (AP) — The parade last June to honor the NBA champion Denver Nuggets was a day the city and 750,000 fans won’t soon forget.

It also was a life-changing moment for police Sgt. Justin Dodge, the SWAT team supervisor who was providing security along the parade route when the fire truck carrying Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the NBA trophy ran over his left ankle.

Dodge was rushed to the hospital through the crowded streets while holding on to the side of an all-terrain vehicle. His life was saved, but doctors couldn’t save his leg, which was amputated inches below the knee.

Denver DPD officer hit by fire truck during 2023 Nuggets parade returns to the force Stephanie Butzer

He is steadily recovering and recently returned to work. Dodge now makes it his mission to inspire others.

"I'm an incredibly average person, but the one thing that I do have is drive," he said in April. "I knew in my heart this was not going to be my last operation."

Throughout his recovery, Dodge underwent eight surgeries, including the amputation. He suffered "pain that you cannot describe, huge setbacks from a number n of different things" and more, he said in April. But the father of three has tried his best to attack each challenge with a positive attitude.

Dodge said he is thankful for the enormous outpouring of support from his family, friends and the community. He said he hopes he serves as an example of taking control of your life and believing you can put in the work to accomplish your goals.