Swastika displayed on Lookout Mountain prompts Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's office is investigating after a large swastika appeared along Interstate 70 near Lookout Mountain.
The sheriff’s office said vandals placed the symbol on the side of a hill sometime overnight Friday.
The swastika appears to be made out of bed sheets, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said it has alerted rangers with Jefferson County Open Space to have the symbol removed.
