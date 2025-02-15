SUV, stuck on railroad tracks due to the snow, was hit by a train on Saturday in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A SUV that had been abandoned after it became stuck in snow on train tracks in Boulder County was struck by a train on Saturday.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, a person made a report to Mountain View Fire Rescue saying that a train had hit a car at Ogallala Road and Diagonal Highway.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a damaged Honda SUV, but nobody in the car or around it.

They learned that the SUV had become stuck in the snow on the railroad tracks. It's not clear where the driver went, but they were not at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said its crews cleared the scene at 2:15 p.m., however Ogallala Road remained closed at the tracks while BNSF Railroad Police conducted their own investigation.

No other details were immediately available.