Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon

The eastbound lanes have since reopened after the vehicle recovery
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
SUV IN WATER-CLEAR CREEK CANYON CLOSURE Aug 17 2022
clear creek canyon cdot.png
Posted at 8:45 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 18:20:21-04

GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound U.S. 6 reopened Wednesday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon after an SUV crashed in the creek.

A call came in just before 7 a.m. for a report of a 2002 Ford SUV in the creek near U.S. 6 between Colorado Highway 93 and Colorado Highway 119, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

A firefighter used a rope to descend the 75-foot slope to the crash and determined nobody was inside the car. Other firefighters searched the embankment and did not find anybody, according to Golden Fire-Rescue.

It's not yet clear where the driver went.

U.S. 6 closed some time before 7:30 a.m., but reopened shortly after, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes closed again around 11 a.m. and reopened by about 12:30 p.m. The vehicle is about 50 feet down the embankment, and a large wrecker will be needed for the recovery efforts.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 17, 11am

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive