Suspects wanted in Lochbuie home invasion allegedly zip-tied 8 victims at gunpoint

The Lochbuie Police Department is searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection to a home invasion last week where victims were zip-tied.

According to police, it happened in the 600 block of Locust St. around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Two men went into the home through the front door and held eight victims inside the residence at gunpoint. They were also restrained with zip ties and their hands behind their backs.

top-stories.mp4

The suspects allegedly stole money, wallets, purses and a large quantity of gold jewelry. One victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspects left the area on foot, but they don't have much information, except they are believed to be adult males wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of the suspects, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Lochbuie Police Department at (303) 659-1395 or Weld County Dispatch at (970) 350-9600 immediately.