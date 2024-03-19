DCSO: Group walked out of Douglas Co. Safeway with cartloads of laundry detergent, baby formula

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for three people accused of stealing two cartloads of laundry detergent and baby formula from a Safeway.

The sheriff's office said two women were caught on camera walking out of the Safeway at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Parkway with two carts filled with laundry detergent and baby formula.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said a bystander noticed the incident and confronted the woman at their car. A man who was in the car "made a movement that led the citizen to believe he may be armed and may use the weapon," DCSO said.

The three took off in a possibly newer model white Honda Accord with a sunroof.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The first woman is described as middle-aged with a short, medium build. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

The second woman is described as having average height and build with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark-colored pants.

The man is believed to be in his mid-20s and was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and flat-brimmed hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cogil at 303-660-7508 or email dcogil@dcsheriff.net.

The sheriff's office is also discouraging the community from stopping a crime in progress. Instead, DCSO is encouraging citizens to "be good witnesses without getting involved in the incident."