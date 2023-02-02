Suspects break into at least 20 cars at two Lone Tree apartment complexes

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who broke into at least 20 cars overnight.

Deputies were called out to two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree on Jan. 30 after residents discovered that their cars had been burglarized.

Honda and Hyundai vehicles were targeted, and many vehicles had their door locks punched, according to the sheriff's office.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

It is believed the break-ins began as early as 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

The suspects were captured on video driving a silver or gray Kia Sportage, which was likely stolen, the sheriff's office said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Vondra at 303-784-7879.