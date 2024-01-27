Suspected DUI driver crashes into Centennial restaurant

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Centennial restaurant early Saturday morning, causing significant damage to the business. No injuries were reported.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the El Señor Sol Mexican restaurant, located at 6651 South University Blvd. The crash also severed a gas line, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the male driver of the Honda CRV was highly intoxicated and with open beer and liquor bottles in his car. The sheriff’s office said he was cited for DUI and other traffic charges.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen. The sheriff’s office said the building is uninhabitable and major repairs need to be made.