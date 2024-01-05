Suspected DUI driver arrested after rollover crash in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspected DUI driver was arrested following a rollover crash in Boulder on Friday.

The Boulder Police Department said the 27th Way and Baseline Road intersection was closed as officers investigated the crash, which happened on Friday late morning.

It reopened around 12:45 p.m.

Boulder Fire-Rescue crews worked to safely stabilize a vehicle that rolled over and removed a person inside. Police said nobody had major injuries.

Police said they arrested the at-fault driver on multiple charges, including careless driving causing injury, revoked license (habitual traffic offender), possession of a controlled substance - DUI, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Boulder Police Department

The arrested person has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.