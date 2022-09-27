Suspected drunk driver crashes into Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County sheriff's deputy was treated for minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue at Havana Street.

At the time, the deputy was parked on the shoulder waiting for a tow truck to take a vehicle he had impounded, according to the sheriff's office. His emergency lights were on.

The sheriff's office says a Parker man was driving a Chevy 3500 pickup truck when he crashed into the back of the patrol Tahoe. The impact pushed the patrol unit into the lanes of traffic on Lincoln Ave.

The deputy got the Parker man out of the truck and moved him out of the traffic lane, the sheriff's office continued.

Both the deputy and man were taken to the hospital. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released a short time later.

The Parker man was issued a summons for careless driving resulting in injury, driving under the influence, failure to present evidence of insurance and violation of open container law. The Lone Tree Police Department is investigating the crash and DUI, according to the sheriff's office.