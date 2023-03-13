Suspect whose murder case was dismissed in 2010 has been charged again in connection with Colorado cold case

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man whose murder case was dismissed in 2010 was once again charged with second-degree murder last month in connection with a Colorado cold case.

On Thursday, John Michael Angerer, 53, was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska in connection with the death of Angela Josephine Wilds in 2006. Angerer faces a second-degree murder charge.

Wilds' nude body was found on June 4, 2006 by a pair of hikers in the South Saint Vrain Canyon, about 3.3 miles outside of Lyons. Her body was badly decomposing, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

She had a cross ring on her left hand.

The district attorney's office said a large predator appeared to have dragged her body from a nearby shallow grave, where investigators found a pair of yellow ski pants, a sleeping bag and a pillow in a pillowcase, all neatly folded.

She did not have any identification on her.

After several months, she still remained unidentified.

Then, in November of 2006, DNA analysis confirmed her identity as Wilds. She was 38 years old when she died. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office ruled Wilds’ cause and manner of death as undetermined, according to the Associated Press.

About three years later, in 2009, Angerer was connected to the crime scene and the victim.

Investigators drafted an arrest warrant for Angerer, which was authorized by a judge, and then in 2010, he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported on March 5, 2010 that Angerer was serving time in an Alaska prison for a probation violation charge when authorities issued the warrant for his arrest.

The newspaper reported that authorities believed Angerer and Wilds dated for some time prior to her death.

His preliminary hearing was held on July 12, 2010. However after this hearing, a judge determined that probable cause did not support the charge and the case was dismissed.

The following summer, the Colorado Supreme Court decided not to review the judge's decision, the AP reported.

Cold No More: How genetic genealogy is solving Colorado's cold cases

For the past few years, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and district attorney's office — with help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation — continued to work on this case, interviewing new witnesses and consulting with forensic pathologists.

As a result of this work, authorities found "significant and new evidence," the district attorney's office said, and it presented its findings to a grand jury.

On Feb. 16, 2023, that grand jury returned an indictment for second-degree murder.

The indictment was sealed until Angerer was taken into custody in Alaska.

"I am proud that our detectives didn’t give up on this cold case. We know Angela’s family has been waiting a long time for this day to come," said Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson. "Her family is in our thoughts as we take the next steps in the judicial process."