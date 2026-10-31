Suspect wearing Pokémon Pikachu onesie sought for vandalizing two banks in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who is accused damaging two local banks while partially wearing Pokémon Pikachu onesie.

Investigators say the suspect used a softball bat to vandalize doors, ATMs and a sign at the two locations.

The first incident happened Oct. 19, 2026, at approximately 9:37 p.m. at the U.S. Bank located at 7550 Shaffer Parkway.

The second happened Oct. 20, 2026, at approximately 10:16 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 10103 West Belleview Avenue.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man wearing a children's Pikachu onesie draped over his head and a green, knitted zip-up hoodie with dancing bears on the sleeves and a large Grateful Dead graphic on the back.

They said he also wore a red, pink and burgundy scarf, along with Hermes Izmir-style black slides, and carried a green Easton Topaz youth or women's softball bat.

The suspect was driving a white, early 2000s Subaru Outback with white door handles and silver or beige metallic two-tone lower body cladding, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us and reference case numbers 26-19825 and 26-19741. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The sheriff's office asks that the public not approach or confront the individual.

