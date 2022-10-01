Suspect shot, killed by Aurora police after pursuit near DIA

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was shot and killed by Aurora police after a vehicle chase that ended near Denver International Airport Saturday morning. A second suspect was arrested.

No officers were injured in the shooting. However, Aurora police said an officer sustained minor injuries during the chase and a crash.

The chase ended at East 75th Ave. and North Gun Club Rd., off Pena Blvd. near the airport.

The shooting took place in the city of Denver, where Denver police are assisting in the investigation.

It’s unclear where the pursuit began, but Aurora police were initially involved.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will bu updated when more information is known

