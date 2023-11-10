Watch Now
Suspect shot after allegedly forcing his way into Northglenn apartment

Irma Drive and #E. 105th Place in Northglenn
Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 13:48:56-05

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A suspect was shot after he allegedly forced his way into a Northglenn apartment and was confronted by the resident, police said.

Late on Thursday evening, officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to reports of a person who had been shot near E. 105th Place and Irma Drive, near Jaycee Park and Alvin B. Thomas Park.

Based on the officers' preliminary investigation, a suspect forcibly entered an apartment in the area. The resident confronted the person and, during a physical altercation, the suspect was shot, police said.

The suspect fled the apartment but was found in a nearby unit.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He has not been identified.

This incident remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available. Anybody with information is asked to contact Det. Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or imahan@northglenn.org.

