Suspect out of Boulder arrested after shelter-in-place order issued in Nederland

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect out of Boulder was arrested after a shelter-in-place alert was issued in Nederland on Monday morning.

Carrie Haverfield, spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, said on Monday morning, the sheriff's office was asked to help look for a suspect involved in an incident in Boulder earlier that morning at 28th Street and Baseline Road.

The Boulder Police Department said its officers were investigating a report of shots fired in that area around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had been hit, but did not find any reports of injuries.

Baseline reopened around 7 a.m., police said.

The sheriff's office issued an Everbridge emergency alert around 9 a.m. for residents in the southern part of Nederland to shelter in place if they were within the Old Town, Big Springs, Sundance Lodge and Magnolia Road area. They believed the armed suspect was in that area.

Residents were asked to stay inside away from windows and doors.

At 11:50 a.m., the all-clear was given and the order was lifted. The sheriff's office said the person of interest was contacted and was in custody.

No other details were immediately available. Haverfield said the Boulder Police Department will release more information soon.

