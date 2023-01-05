Suspect killed in police shooting in Frederick early Thursday

FREDERICK, Colo. — Police in Frederick shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning on 7th Street.

Just after 1 a.m., officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to the 200 block of 7th Street after receiving a report of shots fired. Multiple other agencies also responded to the scene.

When Frederick officers arrived, the police and a suspect exchanged gunfire, the department said. No details were available on what led up to the shooting.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 5, 5am

No officers were injured. The suspect was pronounced deceased at 1:52 a.m., according to police.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this police shooting. Police will be at the scene throughout the morning.

The department said there is no threat to the community.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

