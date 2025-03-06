Suspect injured in shooting involving law enforcement in Lawson, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says

Watch Now
A Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office PIO said it is not yet clear who was involved in the shooting — a Clear Creek County deputy, officers from a neighboring police department, or both.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in Clear Creek County on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

A public information officer with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 that it is not yet clear if Clear Creek County deputies or officers from a neighboring police department were involved in the shooting.

The incident happened in Lawson, a small community off Interstate 70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs, around the intersection of Alvarado Road and Road 306.

No officers were injured, a public information officer said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital. It's not yet clear if the individual was shot or was injured in another way.

The circumstances about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

A public information officer is headed to the scene. More information is expected Thursday afternoon, she said.

No other details were immediately available.

