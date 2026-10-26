Suspect injured in shooting involving Larimer County deputies in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Colo. — A suspect wanted for multiple felony warrants was injured in a shooting with Larimer County sheriff's deputies Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a home in the 8200 block of 4th Street in Wellington just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to contact the male suspect, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect was instructed to exit the home, but he refused to follow commands, the sheriff's office said. Deputies believed he may have been armed.

The Larimer Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team also responded to assist, but the suspect remained uncooperative, the sheriff's office said.

Around 7 p.m., the suspect left the home and ran from law enforcement, according to the release. Deputies followed on foot and found the man in a nearby yard, where shots were fired and the suspect was struck. Deputies immediately rendered aid to the suspect, and medical crews transported him to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will take over the deputy-involved shooting investigation. Loveland police is acting as the lead investigating agency, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says the suspect's name and charges will be released at a later time.