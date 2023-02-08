Suspect in Lakeside police shooting allegedly stabbed himself in the neck after shooting

LAKESIDE, Colo. — Police in Lakeside said a shoplifting suspect is recovering in the hospital after he allegedly threatened an officer with a box cutter, was shot by the officer, and then stabbed himself in the neck on Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 4:27 p.m., employees at the Walmart located at 5957 W. 44th Avenue in Lakeside called 911 to report a person shoplifting. They told police that the suspect, only identified as a male, was walking eastbound through the parking lot.

An officer with the Lakeside Police Department arrived at the scene at 4:28 p.m. and spotted the suspect on the north side of Murphy’s Express gas station at 5601 W. 44th Avenue.

The officer contacted the suspect, who allegedly "quickly advanced toward the officer threateningly, wielding a box cutter," according to police. The officer moved to the back of the patrol vehicle and the suspect stopped at the driver's side door before moving again toward the officer with the box cutter.

The officer drew their firearm, backed away and commanded the suspect to comply, police said.

The officer backed into a wet, muddy grassy area and fell backward as the suspect advanced. The officer then shot their gun, striking the suspect in the leg, police said.

The suspect fell to the ground.

Around this time, other officers arrived at the scene and approached the suspect.

"While lying on the ground, the suspect repeatedly stabbed himself in the neck with the box cutter while screaming, 'Kill me!" according to a press release from the police department.

Police were able to kick the box cutter away from the suspect and put him into handcuffs. They then started life-saving measures with a tourniquet.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit, according to police.

No officers were injured.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Team is investigating this case.

Anybody who witnessed this or has more information is asked to call Lakeside police at 720-757-7247 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.