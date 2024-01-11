Suspect in custody following hostage situation in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A suspect was taken into custody in Lafayette after allegedly taking a woman hostage on Thursday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the area of 550 N. 111th Street for a possible hostage situation in a field near townhomes. The 911 caller said her boyfriend was holding her hostage.

When officers arrived, they did not find anybody in the field. However, they identified the victim was inside one of the townhomes and were able to contact her at a front door. Police said she indicated she was in distress and closed the door on the officers.

The police identified the woman and learned the possible suspect in the incident had active warrants for domestic violence offenses. He had a restraining order against the woman, according to police.

The Boulder County SWAT Team also responded to the scene.

Around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody. The woman was not harmed, police said.

The suspect has not been identified as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

No other details were available.