Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman died in a shooting Thursday morning in Arapahoe County and a suspect is in custody, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said one female died at the scene, located along the 5200 block of S. Geneva Way. This is just southwest of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

A male suspect fled from the scene, but was apprehended at E. Orchard Road and S. Havana Street, about one mile from the shooting scene. He is now in custody, the sheriff's office said.

No other updates were available as of 9:25 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.