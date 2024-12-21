Watch Now
Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing man multiple times in Boulder

9th and Arapahoe in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a person multiple times in Boulder on Friday evening.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said on social media it is "in the very early stages" of this investigation.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers with BPD responded to the area of 9th Street and Arapahoe Avenue and found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

Police were able to identify the suspect and located him near the scene. He was arrested.

The department said it does not believe there is a threat to public safety.

No other details were immediately available on Saturday morning, but the investigation is ongoing.

