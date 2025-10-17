Suspect in custody after allegedly making racist remarks, stabbing a man at Wellington hotel

WELLINGTON, Colo. — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly made racist comments and stabbed a person at a Wellington hotel.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the incident began just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel along the 7800 block of 6th Street. Somebody had called 911 to report the stabbing, and said the two men had been arguing in the hotel's lobby just beforehand.

When deputies arrived, they found both men. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of lacerations that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. Witnesses at the scene told authorities that the suspect had made derogatory racial comments before the stabbing.

The suspect was identified as Dominic Alley, 30, of Wellington. He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, bias-motivated crime with bodily injury and menacing. All are felonies.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail. He has been issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

No other details were available.