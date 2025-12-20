Suspect hospitalized following Northglenn police shooting

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn police officers shot and wounded a suspect near W. 104th Avenue and Bannock Street Friday night, according to the Northglenn Police Department.
No officers were injured during the incident.
After the shooting, the suspect was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting.
The area was closed while the 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting.
