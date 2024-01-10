Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Adams County residence

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 25-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was found deceased in an Adams County residence on Jan. 5.

Jose Valdez-Canas was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and abuse of a corpse, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. All the charges are felonies.

The filed charges are connected to the death of a 31-year-old man, whose body was found at a home along Ruth Way in unincorporated Adams County on Jan. 5. Adams County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the 6900 block of the street around 4:30 a.m. that morning for a well-being check. Deputies took one person into custody.

Valdez-Canas' next court date has been scheduled for Jan. 11.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 10, 11am