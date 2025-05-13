Suspect, Aurora officer injured in police shooting at private park-and-ride lot that serves DIA

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect and an Aurora police officer were taken to the hospital Monday evening following a police shooting at a private park-and-ride lot that serves the Denver International Airport.

In a post on X, the Aurora Police Department said its officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot in the 19900 block of East 56th Avenue when they were involved in a shooting. Denver7 crews at the scene confirmed the shooting was at The Parking Spot, located at 19901 East 56th Avenue.

The suspect and an Aurora PD officer were taken to the hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries, according to the department.

#APDAlert: About 5:30 p.m., Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting responding to a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot in the 19900 block of East 56th Avenue. The suspect and an APD officer was taken to local hospitals. The officer sustained minor injuries… pic.twitter.com/pMAjIGNzns — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 13, 2025

An investigation is ongoing. All lanes heading eastbound on East 56th Avenue are closed at Himalaya Street. Aurora PD said drivers can use Maxwell or 60th as alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.