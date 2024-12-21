Suspect arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated assault of Grand Junction man: “This is Trump’s America now”

A man chased down and choked a journalist working for Grand Junction broadcasters KKCO and KJCT in front of the news stations’ offices after berating them about their nationality, police say.

Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes, both felonies, as well as harassment, a misdemeanor.

Egan began following the victim earlier in the day near Delta and confronted them at a stoplight, according to Egan’s arrest affidavit. The victim told police that Egan rolled down his window and said, “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine, and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”

The victim called the director of the news station, who told them to drive to the office, located about a mile away. When they arrived, Egan got out of his vehicle and continued to badger them, demanding to see their ID.

The victim tried to run inside the building, and Egan tackled and choked them until he was restrained by other KKCO/KJCT employees.

