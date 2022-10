DENVER — Police in Brighton arrested a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday.

The crash occurred at the intersection at N. 45th and E. 168th avenues around 5 p.m.

Police said a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the area and took off.

The driver the of the vehicle was later located in the 600 block of Millet Circle in Brighton and taken into custody.

The identities of those involved were not released. No other details are known at this time.