Suspect arrested in Colorado after remains of missing woman are found in Oregon storage unit

THE DALLES, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in Colorado after the remains of a woman who disappeared more than a year ago were found in a storage unit in Oregon.

The police department for The Dalles, located about 70 miles east of Portland along the Oregon-Washington border, posted the update on social media on Monday.

The department said its officers responded to the storage unit on July 29 after a caller reported "a suspicious circumstance." A special crimes team was called out, which included multiple agencies from the area. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded.

They opened a storage box within the unit and found human remains inside. The remains were brought to the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office and were identified as those of He Meihong, 39, who also went by Kiki. She was originally from China and had been living in the Mid-Columbia area of Washington, the department said.

Kiki was reportedly last seen in Glenwood, Washington, where she had been staying with her fiance, on May 25, 2024, according to the police department.

Throughout the subsequent investigation, The Dalles Police Department detectives identified a person of interest. Follow-up investigations unfolded in California, Washington, Utah, Nevada and Colorado.

This led to authorities ultimately arresting Richard Michael "Mike" Robinson, 59, from The Dalles on Monday in Berthoud, Colorado. Authorities with the United States Marshall’s Service made the arrest on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, as the investigation into the human remains continues.

The Dalles Police Department said Robinson spent time in Klickitat County, Washington. Glenwood is in that county.

He will be extradited to Oregon.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613 or 541-296-2233 or email policecontact@ci.the-dalles.or.us.