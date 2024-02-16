Suspect arrested for making fake bomb threat at Aims Community College in Greeley, deputies say

DENVER — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly making a fake bomb threat against Aims Community College in Greeley earlier this week, deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

David Gildea, 39, is accused of making a false report of explosives (a Class 6 felony); obstructing a governmental operation, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer (all Class 2 misdemeanors) after he reportedly phoned in a threat at the school shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said Gildea called dispatch at that time and said there was a bomb that was going to detonate at the campus.

When the dispatcher tried to get more information about the threat, Gildea said he had to leave because “he wasn’t going to blow up” and hung up.

The sheriff’s office, along with the county’s Strike team, responded to the college and evacuated everyone from the area as they searched the campus. No explosives were found.

In a news release, deputies said dispatch noted that Gildea said he heard two men talking about a “cluster” and “I don’t want to sound like a racist, but they weren’t white. Look Middle Eastern.”

A deputy was able to get in touch with the suspect via text, and after telling the deputy his name was “David,” he stopped communicating with the deputy.

The Strike team then followed up on investigative leads from this incident and were able to determine the suspect’s specific location.

On Thursday, the Strike team contacted the property owner of that location, who told them Gildea was staying in the basement of his house.

The owner of the home allowed deputies inside and Gildea was taken into custody, according to the news release.

“These types of incidents are extremely dangerous, and often times difficult to solve. This suspect should be dealt with by the full strength of the court system,” said Sheriff Steve Reams.

