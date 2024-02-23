Suspect arrested after viral Ring video of woman fleeing from pickup truck in Denver

DENVER — Days after a Ring Security Camera video went viral on social media, Denver police have arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and then chased her in a pickup truck when she escaped.

Denver7 asked the Denver Police Department about the video earlier this week. On Friday morning, a spokesperson said that after a deeper search, DPD learned about a domestic violence incident that happened around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 16 near the 9100 block of E. Oxford Drive.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 23, 11am

Based on the DPD investigation, police said they believed the male driver coerced a woman into his truck. Shortly afterward, the woman jumped out of the truck and tried to hide from the man. He found her and allegedly forced her back into the truck, police said.

Around the 8500 block of E. Hampden Avenue, she once again escaped. This time, she was able to call police.

The viral Ring video showed a woman running through a dusting of snow on a sidewalk, with a pickup truck following close behind. The woman skidded to a stop and then ran in the other direction. As she ran out of sight of the camera, the driver of the pickup truck backed up, turned around, and drove in her direction.

On Friday morning, DPD said the suspect, Mohamed Elsharif, 39, was taken into custody around 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 17. He is being held for investigation of second-degree kidnapping, criminal extortion, third-degree assault and violation of a protection order.

No other details were immediately available.