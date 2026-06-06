Suspect arrested after domestic double stabbing in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — One person has been arrested after a double stabbing in Arvada on Satuday afternoon, police say. Arvada Police say the suspect is the adult son of the two victims.

The two victims are in stable condition and expected to recover, police said.

The incident also prompted the closure of Highway 128 between Highway 93 and McCaslin while police searched for the suspect, per Arvada PD. The suspect was arrested "without incident" around 2:35 p.m. and the highway was reopened, police said.

No further information about the suspect or the incident was immediately available. Police said there are no community safety concerns.

This is a developing story that may be updated.