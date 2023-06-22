Suspect arrested, accused of shooting man soliciting along Lakewood road

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man soliciting on the side of the road in Lakewood.

On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to the northbound off-ramp from W. 6th Avenue to Simms Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

He was identified as 52-year-old Craig Bruce.

Witnesses explained that Bruce was soliciting on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up next to him and somebody inside shot him, police said.

Lakewood police, along with other agencies, were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Randy Jiron of Aurora. They tracked him to a home in Strasburg. Lakewood police and the Adams County SWAT team responded to the home and after Jiron surrendered, he was taken into custody, police said.

He is being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

No other details were available.