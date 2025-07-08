Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting girl at Pirates Cove Water Park in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly brought a girl into a changing room at Pirates Cove Water Park in Englewood and sexually assaulted her, police said Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, officers from the Englewood Police Department were dispatched to Pirates Cove Water Park, located at 1225 W. Belleview Ave., after receiving a report of a sexual assault.

Officers arrived at the scene and identified and detained a suspect, who was still in the park. The suspect allegedly led a girl into a family changing room and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Denver7 has learned that the suspect is Trenton Moskovita. He is being held in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Moskovita faces two charges: sexual assault on a child and second-degree kidnapping.

The police department said it is not planning on releasing other information due to the nature of the incident and the girl's age.

