Suspect accused of murder, arson arrested in connection with fatal mobile home fire in Sterling

STERLING, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fatal mobile home fire in Sterling last week.

Brandon Thomas Harriman, 28, was arrested on Tuesday after an "intensive" investigation, the Sterling Police Department said.

The department, along with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Sterling Fire Department, began investigating a structure fire along the 300 block of Weston Court on the afternoon of June 12. The police department posted on social media around 2:30 p.m., saying one person was found deceased inside a mobile home.

Police said they were investigating the fire as a criminal incident, and believed the involved individuals knew each other. They said they did not believe there was a danger to the public.

Sterling Police Department

On Monday, the police department announced it had secured an arrest warrant for Harriman in connection with the fatal fire. He was considered the primary suspect and was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and arson. As police began searching for Harriman, they warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harriman was arrested on Tuesday along the 500 block of Jackson Street in Sterling. He was apprehended without incident, police said.

The police department is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on this case.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Nick Cantrell with the Sterling Police Department at 970-522-3512, extension 4223. To remain anonymous, submit a tip through Logan County Crime Stoppers at 970-522-3937.

No other details were available on Tuesday afternoon.