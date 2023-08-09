Suspect, 40, arrested in connection with recent bicycle thefts in Vail

VAIL, Colo. — A suspect in recent bicycle thefts in Vail was arrested on 27 different counts last week.

On Aug. 1, detectives with the Vail Police Department, along with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Englewood Police Department, identified a suspect in connection with multiple bicycle thefts in Vail since July 23.

They named the suspect as 40-year-old Jason Todd Champagne of Englewood.

Champagne was arrested that day on 12 counts of theft, six counts of possession of burglary tools, three counts of first-degree trespassing and six counts of criminal mischief, police said.

Vail police are working to investigate if any other suspects were involved or if any other property was stolen.

They are also working to locate a 2019 blue Ford Escape that was used in the crimes, police said. The car has a tow receiver hitch and a mismatched fire on the front passenger side.

Vail Police Department

Champagne previously pleaded guilty in 2021 to stealing snowboards, bicycles, dirt bikes and other property in Vail, the police department said.

Anybody with information on any related crimes is asked to contact Det. Angela Sommer at asommer@vailgov.com or at 970-479-2201.