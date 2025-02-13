AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public's help identifying an armed suspect accused of robbing gas stations in the area, and have released a surveillance video of the suspect pulling out a large knife at the counter.

In most of these incidents, he either flashes a weapon or otherwise indicates that he has one, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said. He then leaps over the counter and steals vapes, cigarettes and beer, police said.

He is accused of robbing a gas station near the 3300 block of S. Tower Road multiple times. The following are the incidents that police suspect he was involved in:



July 21, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road

Aug. 18, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road

Oct. 21, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road

Dec. 12, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road

Feb. 8, 2025 - 18883 E. Hampden Ave.

Investigators were able to find the below surveillance video from the incident on Aug. 18 showing the suspect flash a large knife at a victim. Watch it below.

Surveillance footage shows armed suspect accused in string of Aurora robberies

The suspect is described as standing 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a slim build. He has a light mustache. Police said they believe he is in his teens or 20s. In a few of the cases, he has carried a black or gray duffel bag, a black drawstring bag with a white logo and a black crossbody bag. He may also wear glasses.

He may be driving an older sedan with yellow-tinted headlights.

Anybody with information on this suspect is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.