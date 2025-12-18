Supporting survivors of sexual assault during the holidays

DENVER — The holidays can be a challenging time for sexual assault survivors. Parties, dinners, and many gatherings that involve alcohol can lead to isolation for victims of sexual assault.

Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter spoke with Becca Tiell-Krekeler, the Executive Director of The Blue Bench, metro Denver’s only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and survivor support center, about what survivors are going through and how to help.

The Blue Bench The Blue Bench, Denver’s only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and survivor support center.

“Most of the time, survivors of sexual assault know their abuser, so they are sometimes faced with seeing this person at these get-togethers or holiday parties, which can be really challenging or just cause a lot of fear and anxiety,” Tiell-Krekeler said.

According to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, 60% of sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim.

Many survivors are also still healing and coping with trauma and cannot experience the cheer and joy others expect this time of year.

“Just like with any injury, the brain and the body are trying to heal from something, and so we're not operating at the same level or the same capacity that we always have been,”

The Blue Bench, a non-profit, offers survivors a 24-hour crisis hotline at 303-322-7273, hospital advocacy, therapy, case management, and resource navigation.

Tiell-Krekeler said friends and family who want to help survivors can start by simply believing and listening.

“It's not about fixing it. It's not about seeking justice or investigating what happened. It's not asking many questions of the survivor. It's just being there, being present for your loved one and making sure that they're connected to the resources that would be helpful to them,” Tiell-Krekeler said.