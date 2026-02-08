Super Bowl weekend brings stepped-Up DUI enforcement across Colorado

After 10 DUI arrests in Denver during the AFC Championship weekend, Colorado troopers are ramping up enforcement ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Every game is mayhem on Denver traffic-wise, and unfortunately, the numbers do go up for that specific night when it comes to arrests and crashes,” said Sgt. Ivan Alvarado, CSP Public Affairs.

With just hours left before the Super Bowl kicks off in Santa Clara, several agencies are teaming up to keep drivers safe on Colorado roads.

Denver7

As people prepare for another big weekend of football, the Colorado State Patrol says enforcement will look a little different.

CSP says the Super Bowl is not the same as the AFC championship game, where tens of thousands of people flooded downtown Denver just a few weeks ago.

Instead, troopers say today the crowds won’t be as concentrated, rather scattered statewide, but the risk is still there.

CSP has staffed up across the state with a strong focus on the metro area, where troopers say more people, bars, and traffic create a higher chance for impaired driving.

Troopers say they want people to enjoy the Super Bowl, but do so responsibly.

They add that drivers should be on the lookout for common signs of impaired driving, which include swerving, speeding, following too closely, braking erratically, or driving too slowly.

And while CSP will be watching the roads across the state, they can’t do it alone, and they are asking the public to help by reporting suspected DUI drivers.

“All we want people to realize is that the bad decision you make in the middle of having that good time is not going to be a good decision. We are asking to make a plan beforehand because that will be the right decision there,” Sgt. Alvarado said.

CSP does stress the importance of planning well ahead of your gameday festivities. A DUI arrest can cost someone more than $13,000 if it’s their first offense.

“If you are putting yourself behind the wheel or you make a decision of putting yourself behind the wheel in the middle of a consumption, then it is a horrible, irresponsible, and dangerous decision, and if you do it, we will be looking for you,” Sgt. Alvarado said.