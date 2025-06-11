Summit County sheriff sues board of county commissioners over $1.2 million budget denial

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons filed a lawsuit in district court Tuesday against the board of county commissioners, alleging the board abused its discretion when it voted not to adopt the sheriff’s budget.

The sheriff claims the Summit County Board of County Commissioners retroactively denied a supplemental budget and appropriation of $1.2 million for the sheriff's office 2024 staffing expenses when the board passed BOCC Resolution 2025-32, which was adopted on May 13, 2025.

Sheriff FizSimons stated in a press release that the wages had already been earned and paid under a 2022 compensation plan designed to address recruitment and retention challenges.

He claims the wages were approved by the county manager and finance director and paid through standard payroll processes.

Additionally, FitzSimons argues the county can approve the supplemental budget without neglecting other financial obligations.

“History can’t be rewritten just because the landscape has shifted,” said Sheriff FitzSimons in a press release. “Denying pay retroactively undermines our ability to retain and recruit personnel, contradicting the purpose of the plan we created together.”

The lawsuit seeks court intervention to either rescind the board's denial, require their approval, or declare the board's actions as an abuse of discretion.

Denver7 reached out to the Summit County Board of County Commissioners for a response. However, a spokesperson said they do not have comment at this time.