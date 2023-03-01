Summit County School District employees, former employee indicted for failure to report child abuse

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Three Summit County School District employees and one former employee were indicted by a grand jury Friday for failure to report child abuse, the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Summit Middle School Principal Greg Guevara, 45, Summit Middle School Counselor Maureen Flannagan, 48, HR Specialist Amanda Southern, 48, and former HR Director Dr. Grant Schmidt, 55, are accused of failure to report child abuse or neglect, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

The four were indicted by the 5th Judicial District Grand Jury Friday, Feb. 23 and turned themselves in to law enforcement between Monday and Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office. Each was issued a personal recognizance (PR) bond of $500.

Colorado law states mandatory reporters, which include school district employees, must immediately report child abuse or neglect to the Department of Human Services, law enforcement or the state child abuse reporting hotline, the district attorney's office said.

“Allegations of child abuse and neglect are taken very seriously by this office and by law enforcement. Children are an invaluable and precious commodity to any community, and they should be protected by every mandatory reporter and every adult with the capacity to do so,” 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum said in a statement.

The DA's office is asking anyone with information, or any other potential victims, to contact Summit County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.