Students march through Boulder in solidarity protest over immigration enforcement

BOULDER, Colo. — Hundreds of students and community members marched from the University of Colorado Boulder campus to downtown Boulder on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against immigration enforcement.

Denver7 Kevin Buck – Organizer & CU Boulder Student

Organizers called the event a “solidarity protest,” saying it was meant to bring people together and draw attention to concerns about federal immigration policies. Students gathered outside the CU Law School before walking along Broadway and into downtown Boulder, carrying signs, chanting and calling for change.

Kevin Buck, the CU Boulder law student who organized the event, said the protest was meant to create a space for people to share their concerns and support one another.

“We came out today to have some community, have some solidarity, especially with what’s going on in certain places like Minnesota,” Buck said.

Buck moved to Boulder from Minneapolis last summer and said recent events in his hometown made the issue personal.

“Seeing what's going on back in my hometown is just absolutely devastating, especially this past weekend,” said Buck. “Showing that we care about what's going on and that we want different, that's what today is about.”

As the group marched through the city, students said they wanted their voices heard and hoped their participation would lead to change.

Denver7 Nathaniel Lawson - CU Boulder Student

Nathaniel Lawson, a CU Boulder student who joined in march, said he was concerned about what he described as government overreach.

“I am deeply concerned about the executive overreach, the degradation of separation of powers and the idea of a private police force that reports to the executive and not the country and the Constitution,” Lawson said.

Lawson is a first-year Law student at CU Boulder. He said it was important to show his support because he says staying home frustrated is not an option.

“People across the nation are enraged and disgusted by what's happening,” said Lawson. “It's a powerful feeling to share in the real world with the community you live in.”

The march ended on Pearl Street, where hundreds gathered to continue chants, conversations and collect support from cars passing by. The protest was peaceful and organizers were very pleased with the massive turnout.

Denver7 Quill S. & Annie A. - CU Boulder Students

Quill S., a CU Boulder student, said being surrounded by others who shared similar concerns was meaningful.

“Being able to say this isn’t right, along with thousands of others, is meaningful to me, because it means I can do something,” Quill said. “People are still coming together to say, this isn't okay. We need to do something about this, because we're a nation, we're not separate people.”

Another student, Annie A., said the protest was focused on unity.

“I think that the point of protest is, of course, more about unity, solidarity and unification than anything else,” Annie said. “This is a country that was built on the backs of immigrant labor. What are we doing kicking them out?”

The demonstration was a response to the deaths of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota in January, which have drawn national attention and sparked protests across the country.

Audrey Rees, a CU Boulder law student, said the gathering showed how widely the issue resonates with so many people.

Denver7 Audrey Rees – CU Boulder Student

“It goes to show that this issue is not localized to one group,” Rees said. “This is an issue that affects all of us. We are watching, and the choice that needs to be made isn't one of politics, but it's one of humanity and morality.”

Rees says the fight is far from over but finds comfort in looking around to see the solidarity in her community and across the country.

“By gathering here today, by gathering across the country, we Americans living here are showing that what is going on is not okay, said Rees. “It's not our standard, and that voice needs to be carried to our senators and to our representatives.

Organizers said they hope the protest encourages continued dialogue and civic engagement.

“I want people to know that we’re not going to back down,” Buck said. “We’ll keep fighting for a better future.”

CU Boulder students join nationwide shutdown over ICE operations