Student arrested for assault following fight at Centennial High School in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A student was arrested following a fight that severely injured another student at a Pueblo high school Tuesday afternoon.

Pueblo police officers responded to a fight between two male students at Centennial High School around 2:22 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, one of the students was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other student was arrested for second-degree assault.

In a statement, Pueblo School District 60 said it has "moved forth with appropriate disciplinary action" and is cooperating with Pueblo PD.

“Pueblo School District 60 is profoundly saddened by the incident that occurred Tuesday at Centennial High School. This physical altercation between two students resulted in severe bodily injuries. Violence in our schools is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We have moved forth with appropriate disciplinary action and are cooperating fully with the Pueblo Police Department. Centennial remains committed to the safety and the social-emotional well-being of our students. We appreciate your continued support.”