Missing student from High Plains Elementary School found safe

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A missing 8-year-old boy from High Plains Elementary School in Greenwood Village was found safe about 30 minutes after he disappeared from the school Wednesday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

His name and photo has been removed from this story.

The sheriff's office said the boy was found walking alone about two miles away from the school near S. Yosemite St. and S. Syracuse Way. He may have been walking to his grandmother's house, the sheriff's office said.

At 3:19 p.m., the sheriff's office said the boy was last seen at the school, which is along the 6100 block of S. Fulton Street, around 2 p.m.



The sheriff's office said he walked outside when school let out, but his parents were late to pick him up. He had not been seen since.

According to the school's website, the elementary school has early dismissal every Wednesday, when students are let out at 1:45 p.m.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts, and gray shoes.

He was described as a Black boy standing 4 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said.

Dozens of deputies searched the area, including trails and a nearby pond, the sheriff's office said.

At 3:52 p.m., the sheriff's office said the boy had been found.